'Ministry not considering slashing funds for political parties'

AMMAN — Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Maaytah on Tuesday refuted allegations that the ministry was considering reducing funds for political parties.

During his meeting, over the Political Parties Law, with 16 secretaries general of parties, Maaytah said that parties elected to Parliament could receive more funds than currently designated to them, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister stressed that the state wants to deliver a message to citizens that it supports developing the political system until parties can be represented in Parliament, a demand that His Majesty King Abdullah has spoken about several times.

During the meeting, the secretaries general agreed to link financial support to elections.

They also called for an increase in funds allocated for election campaigns.

The participants said that financial support for parties was generally based on political participation and linked to elections and parliamentary representation in international systems.

Maaytah said that the party finance system implemented through the Treasury has not achieved its goal, calling for changes to the current system through dialogue with political parties.

He added that the government had sent certain standards to parties and, in return, the parties replied with the proposals that are currently being discussed.