Mulki discusses anti-terror fight, trade with Iraqi defence minister

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki received on Sunday Iraqi Defence Minister Erfan Al Hiyali and the Iraqi Ambassador in Amman Safia Al Souhail, along with an accompanying delegation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, which was attended by Minister of State for Media Affairs and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani, Mulki and Hiyali discussed the latest developments in Iraq, especially with regard to efforts under way to eliminate Daesh.

They also discussed the latest developments between the Jordanian and Iraqi sides to reopen the Turaibil crossing between Jordan and Iraq, according to the recommendations of the joint committee, which aligns with the interest of the two countries.

Mulki noted Jordan's support for Iraq in its war against terrorism, which is also Jordan's war, and the continuation of coordination and cooperation between the Jordanian and Iraqi sides, which contributes to consolidating security and stability in Iraq.

He referred to the “distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries and their peoples”, considering that Iraq has begun to recover, and that the return of trade relations with Jordan is the best message to terrorists after Iraq’s victory in Mosul and its continuing successes in eradicating Daesh.

Mulki also pointed out the importance of working to exempt Jordanian commercial goods exported to Iraq from any extra charges, as approved during the meetings of the Jordan-Iraq Joint Committee.

For his part, Hiyali confirmed the end of Daesh terrorists in Iraq, except in the Tal Afar district, which the Iraqi army began to progress towards on Sunday.

He also stressed that there is a significant progress for the army in that region, and that it will eliminate all elements of the extremist group in that region soon.

He pointed out that Iraq is keen to develop ways of cooperation with Jordan in various fields, stressing that the next phase will witness a distinguished level of cooperation between the two sides.