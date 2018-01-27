New bread prices take effect after subsidy lifted

AMMAN — The new bread prices after the government subsidy was lifted went into effect on Saturday, and will remain valid until December 31.

On Friday evening, Industry, Trade and Supply Minister Yarub Qudah announced that the upper limit of the small pita bread is now JD0.40, JD0.32 for large pita bread and JD0.35 for Arabic bread (mashrouh and taboun) per kilogramme.

The other types of bread and flour-based sweets were not subsidised.

The move was made after the Finance Ministry dispensed a cash subsidy (JD27 per person for the entire year and JD33 for beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund) to eligible beneficiaries from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security apparatuses’ personnel, public sector employees, civil and military retirees, Social Security Corporation pensioners and the National Aid Fund, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The cash support, which is part of a JD171 million social safety network, will continue to be disbursed to all beneficiaries who have already applied online on: da3mak.jo, and new eligible applicants will receive their subsidies within one month of registration.

Qudah stressed that the government would not allow any vendor to charge the above mentioned price caps, and that authorities would "persistently" monitor the amounts, quality, weight and price of bread.

He also reiterated that all bakeries are obliged to provide bread between 6am and 8pm.