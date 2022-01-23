Nurses Union demands increased overtime bonuses, 35% of salary

The Jordan Nurses and Midwives Council demanded a raise in overtime bonuses for Nurses’ Union members to increase to 35 per cent of their total salary (Photo courtesy of Unsplash.com)

AMMAN — The Jordan Nurses and Midwives Council (JNMC) has demanded a raise in overtime bonuses for Nurses’ Union members to increase to 35 per cent of their total salary.

President of the JNMC Khaled Rababah told The Jordan Times on Sunday that as of February escalatory measures will be taken to achieve the nurses’ demands.

“Nurses are the people who work around the clock at all times and under all circumstances. However, they do not get paid the same amount for overtime as doctors, dentists, pharmacists and even veterinarians, which is unacceptable,” Rababah told The Jordan Times.

Rababah highlighted nurses’ continued efforts during the pandemic, which they consider to be a “national and humanitarian duty”.

He pointed out that this is “a due right” for all nurses, with many working 40 hours a week for a 30 per cent bonus, stating that it was “unfair”.

“The council has addressed the government multiple times with this demand for about two years and we were unfortunately rejected over and over again,” Rababah added.

According to Rababah, the nurses’ council has taken it upon itself to do everything in its power to achieve the nurses’ demands. He stated that “this reflects the decision makers’ lack of recognition of the efforts made by nurses despite their tremendous efforts,” adding that the union hopes that “the government reconsiders the decision”.