Panel session hears call for commitment to tackle domestic violence

AMMAN — The Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation (AHSF) has held an interactive expert panel on domestic violence, highlighting the magnitude and prevalence of the phenomenon.

According to women’s and children’s rights activists views expressed during the discussion, there is a need to accelerate the steps undertaken to address domestic violence.

Activists said that “there should be a greater national commitment from institutions and civil society organisations”.

Reem Abu Hassan, an activist in social and family affairs, women and human rights, pointed out that “the phenomenon of violence is detected worldwide, which is committed against marginalised members of the family, whether they are children, women or the elderly”.

Abu Hassan, who is also a former social development minister, noted that there is a range of services, responses and laws against domestic violence, highlighting the Juvenile Law, which protects children from all kinds of abuse.

She shed light on the main three forms of violence: Physical violence, sexual violence and psychological violence.

Regarding the most frequent cases of domestic violence in the Kingdom, Abu Hassan said that “spousal violence against women, which falls within physical and emotional abuse, is the most common”, based on documented cases.

During the discussion, Executive Director of the Justice Centre for Legal Aid (JCLA) Hadeel Abdul Aziz talked about the prevalence of violence within different social classes, regardless of education, noting “its existence in various governorates and families”.

Head of the Jordanian Women’s Union, Amnah Zu’bi, said that violence occurs in all societies and in various forms, noting that “it is an old phenomenon, but it was not dealt with, because it was observed as a private matter”.

During the panel discussion, a number of recommendations were made regarding the mechanisms and strategies for tackling domestic violence.