Parliament's extraordinary session prorogued
By JT - Jul 22,2018 - Last updated at Jul 22,2018
AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Sunday, proroguing the Parliament's extraordinary session as of July 22, a statement from the Royal Court said.
Under Article 34 of the Constitution, the King has the power to convene, inaugurate, adjourn and prorogue the Parliament.
A Royal Decree was issued on June 20, summoning the Parliament to convene for an extraordinary session on July 9 to listen to the policy statement of the government of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz.
Razzaz and his Cabinet took the oath of office a week earlier, replacing the government of Hani Mulki, which had resigned under popular pressure.
The government of Razzaz on Thursday won the Lower House’s vote of confidence with a majority of 79 out of the 124 MPs present.
