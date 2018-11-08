PM refers nine cases to anti-graft commission

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz referred nine new violations listed in the Audit Bureau’s 2017 report to the Jordan Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC), the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sami Dawood, the chairperson of the committee entrusted by the Cabinet with examining the Audit Bureau’s report and the secretary general of the Council of Ministers, explained that the nine referred cases are related to tenders for projects and agreements under the Ministry of Public Works and Housing, as well as financial and supervisory cases related to Yarmouk University and Jordan University of Science and Technology.

Dawood pointed out after the committee’s meeting that the prime minister approved all the recommendations of the team and stressed the need to immediately settle these violations.

Dawood stressed that some violations need to be addressed through decisions to be made by the Cabinet, noting that the committee is still receiving the responses of institutions with violations raised in the report.

All the ministries and agencies where violations reportedly occurred, 75 in total, had been contacted and instructed to respond by Thursday at the latest.

The 2017 audit showed “multiple financial irregularities and violations”, which include 69 instances of financial corruption and fraud amounting to around JD2.3 million.

These violations were attributed to accountants, treasurers and tax collectors, who “manipulated records and receipts”.

The law requires the Audit Bureau to present an annual report to the Lower House, which outlines any irregularities, deficiencies or weaknesses in the performance of the audited entities. The report should be presented at the beginning of the Parliament’s ordinary session, and at any other time the House of Representatives may require.

The Audit Bureau oversees the revenues, expenditures, deposits, advances, loans, settlements and warehouse accounts for all government ministries, departments, agencies, public official institutions and independent official entities.

It also oversees the municipal boards, syndicates, professional unions, charities and voluntary bodies, as well as companies where the government has 50 per cent stake or more.