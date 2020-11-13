Police make arrests in crackdown on defence order violations

AMMAN — Police managed to arrest a man, shown firing a small mortar-like weapon, by reviewing recent videos went viral on social media, Public Security Directorate’s (PSD) spokesperson said on Thursday.

Investigation teams, assigned to follow up on the videos, said that the video was taken in Jerash, north of Amman, the spokesperson said, noting that PSD personnel immediately headed to the scene and arrested the suspect appeared in the video and seized the device in his possession.

Examination revealed that the device appeared in the video is an audible bird scaring device, used to protect crops from bird damage, he announced, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding another video which showed a child using a firearm in Maan, 220km south of Amman, the spokesperson said that Preventive Security personnel arrested the child’s father, noting that legal and administrative measures will be taken to protect the child.

The PSD also announced that police personnel also arrested 10 people in Maan and 14 in Karak, who reportedly took part in wedding processions held late Wednesday evening.

The spokesperson also added that nine people were arrested for their alleged role in riots that broke out in Amman’s Wadi Al Seer, stressing that the stiffest actions will be taken against violators.

Also on Thursday, PSD’s spokesperson announced that 21 persons were arrested for attacking a school in Irbid’s Ramtha district after the polling concluded, out of which 18 were ordered to be detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for seven days pending further investigation.