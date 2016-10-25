Polish president to visit Jordan on November 5

AMMAN — Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda are due to arrive in Jordan for a several-day official visit on November 5, according to a Royal Court statement released Tuesday.

His Majesty King Abdullah and Duda are scheduled to hold talks and discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Polish president will also seek ways to boost cooperation in the economic and military fields, among other areas, the embassy said earlier this month.

His Majesty King Abdullah visited Warsaw in August and discussed regional and international developments and bilateral relations with the Polish leader.

They also discussed ways to build on the memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements already signed between the two countries, especially in light of Jordan’s advanced status with the EU and the recent deal between Amman and Brussels to grant Jordanian exports easier access to Europe.

During the visit, His Majesty also met with Poland’s Minister of National Defence Antoni Macierewicz in Warsaw and discussed ways to boost military and security cooperation, especially in the fields of training and anti-terrorism.

In an earlier interview with The Jordan Times, Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski, who visited Amman in July as a NATO member, said Poland considers Jordan to be one of NATO’s most important partners in the Middle East.

Poland and Jordan discussed a range of joint projects related to the fight against terrorism and combating the Daesh terror group during this year’s NATO summit that was held in Warsaw, Waszczykowski said.

Meanwhile, the two countries have witnessed development in business ties over the past seven years, with a fourfold increase in trade exchange.

The bilateral trade volume was $23 million in 2009 and rose to $98 million in 2015.

As an EU country, Poland also encourages its business sector to explore investment possibilities in Jordan, according to the embassy.