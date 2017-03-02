Prime minister to visit Turkey Tuesday

AMMAN — Prime Minister Hani Mulki is scheduled to make a one-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

During the visit, in which Mulki will be accompanied by ministers, senior officials and businessmen, he is set to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim over ways to boost bilateral relations and better serve mutual interests, Petra reported.

On the agenda are discussions about Jordan's cooperation with Turkey in the fields of investment and tourism, and the war on terror, Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Talks are also expected to cover regional stability and trade agreements, according to Momani, who is also minister of state for media affairs.