Prince Mohammad Bin Salman declared crown prince

JT and agencies

AMMAN — Saudi Arabia on Wednesday declared Prince Mohammad Bin Salman as the kingdom’s crown prince while Prince Mohammad Bin Nayef has been relieved from his position after a royal decree was issued by King Salman Bin Abdulaziz early on Wednesday morning, Al Arabiya news satellite channel reported.

The Saudi Press Agency confirmed that 31 out of 34 members of Saudi Arabia’s Allegiance Council, which has powers over the succession issue, chose Mohammad Bin Salman as the kingdom’s crown prince.

The young prince has been spearheading a sweeping economic and social reform programme for the kingdom, with his rise coming at a crucial time for Saudi Arabia which is in a battle with archrival Iran, fighting for legitimacy in Yemen and at loggerheads with fellow US Gulf ally Qatar.

Prince Mohammad’s youth is a novelty for a country that is used to ageing leaders — King Salman is 81 and his predecessor King Abdullah died in 2015 aged around 90, Agence France-Presse (AFP) said.

His rapid ascent over the past two years has symbolised the hopes of the kingdom’s young population, more than half of which is under 25, AFP said.

Saudi television channels showed the new crown prince kissing the hand of his cousin Mohammad Bin Nayef and kneeling in front of the older prince, who patted his shoulder to congratulate him.

“I am going to rest now. May God help you,” the former crown prince said, to which his replacement replied: “May God help you. I will never do without your advice.”

The king called on governors and other princes to pledge allegiance to his new heir and ordered a ceremony — routine on such occasions — after night prayers on Wednesday at a royal palace in Mecca, according to AFP.

Many ordinary citizens tweeted their allegiance.

He is the main champion of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan to bring social and economic change to the oil-dependent economy of a country where women’s rights are among the most restricted in the world.

One Saudi, Sultan Al Asimi, 33, said in Mecca that Mohammad’s appointment sends a message of “hope and trust about the future of the country”.

The Saudi stock market seemed to agree. It closed 5.5 per cent higher on news of Mohammad’s appointment as well as word that the exchange had moved closer to joining a major global index.

Mohammed is also defence minister with overall responsibility for the kingdom’s military intervention in Yemen.

An April government and security shakeup prepared the way for Mohammad Bin Salman’s rise, when a number of his allies were appointed to prominent positions and a brother was named ambassador to Washington, according to AFP.

While the exact timing of such a move had been uncertain, “it has been expected for a long time,” said analyst Riad Kahwaji, founder of the Institute for Near East and Gulf Military Analysis.

According to Al Arabiya, US President Donald Trump called on Wednesday the newly appointed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to congratulate him.

“The president and the crown prince committed to close cooperation to advance our shared goals of security, stability, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond,” the White House said in a statement.

It added: “The two leaders discussed the priority of cutting off all support for terrorists and extremists, as well as how to resolve the ongoing dispute with Qatar.”