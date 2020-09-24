Queen Alia airport welcomes 17,199 travellers since resuming int’l flight operations

AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), since September 8, has welcomed 17,199 travellers via 123 international commercial flights coming from 22 countries, while 120 flights departed to 23 destinations, the Airport International Group (AIG) announced on Thursday.

The AIG, in a statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, added that 22 airlines operated flights, including Royal Jordanian, Jordan Aviation, Emirates Airline, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, FlyJordan, Flydubai Airlines, Etihad Airways, Kuwait Airways, Air Cairo, Air Arabia, FlyJet, Yemen Airways, Austrian Airlines, Syrian Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, Flynas, Jazeera Airways, Iraqi Airways, Ryanair, EgyptAir, and ArabWings.

The statement added that passenger traffic fell by 95.29 per cent during the first two weeks of resuming regular flights, compared with the same period of 2019, while aircraft traffic decreased by 91.51 per cent during the same period of comparison, the group said in the statement.

During the same period of 2019, a total of 365,451 passengers travelled through QAIA, while the airport registered 3,243 aircraft movements.