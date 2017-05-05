‘Refugees in the Middle East’ conference concludes

AMMAN — The second international conference “Refugees in the Middle East”, organised by the Refugee, Displaced Persons and Forced Migration Studies Centre at Yarmouk University, on Thursday concluded with recommendations highlighting the importance of the international community in creating political opportunities to solve regional crises.

Attendees at the conference said school and university books and curricula should include the concepts of coexistence, tolerance and respect for human rights, in addition to calling for the creation of a blog that contains the rights and commitments of refugees in host countries and the responsibilities of local communities and official authorities towards them, with a special focus on more vulnerable segments like children and the elderly, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Yarmouk University should conduct more studies on refugee-related issues, the attendees suggested, while appreciating Jordan’s role in shouldering the burdens of the refugee influx.

Recommendations also included sending a cable to His Majesty King Abdullah to thank him for his efforts to achieve regional security in the region and to turn the Syrian refugee influx into a development opportunity through the concerned ministries and institutions.

They also suggested the cable thank him for contacting regional and international organisations on the issue of refugees and for highlighting the crisis’ repercussions on the social, economic and political levels, especially in Jordan.

The conference saw several panel elaborated which discussed different aspects related to refugees.