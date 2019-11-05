Region connects on energy cooperation at Arab Ministerial Council of Electricity

AMMAN — Energy Minister Hala Zawati on Tuesday participated in the 13th session of the Arab Ministerial Council of Electricity, held at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

During the meeting, participants highlighted the importance of the joint Arab electricity market and its institutional framework, according to an Energy Ministry statement.

Attendees discussed the creation of a platform to expedite energy trade in the Arab region and support the production of electrical equipment.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Jordan, Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) signed a memorandum of understanding and two agreements for the framing of cooperation and implementation of a project to connect the Jordanian, Egyptian and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) grids, the statement said.

Zawati represented Jordan in signing the agreement; Egypt was represented by its Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohammad Shukri and Sheikh Nawaf Bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa signed on behalf of the GCC in his capacity as executive director of the GCCIA.

Studies have confirmed the project’s economic and technical feasibility, Zawati said, pointing to the importance of expanding the current grid connection project between Arab Gulf countries, Jordan and Egypt.

The minister underlined the project’s social and economic importance in enhancing the stability of the Arab electrical system and achieving integration in the field.

The project is vital to the joint Arab electricity market, which is founded on the concept of operating competitive electrical systems that serve all Arab countries, rectifying fluctuation and decreasing the frequency of programmed power outages, the statement said.