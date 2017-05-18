RJ flight diverted to Doha due to hoax

By JT - May 18,2017 - Last updated at May 18,2017

AMMAN — An RJ flight from Dubai to Amman was diverted to the Qatari capital, Doha, Thursday at noon after a passenger informed the crew about a suspicious object onboard, according to an RJ statement.

The captain of the Airbus 320 carrying 124 passengers decided to divert the flight to the nearest airport to ensure passengers’ safety, as per the related instructions in this regard.

All passengers were evacuated as soon as the plane landed and a thorough inspection of the plane and luggage was conducted by the security authorities at Doha airport, but nothing suspicious was found, the statement added.

The passenger who caused the disturbance is being investigated by Qatari authorities.