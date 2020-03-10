Royal directives: Issawi visits young cancer patient Bani Hani

AMMAN — Under His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi on Monday visited cancer patient Balqees Bani Hani, accompanied by a specialised team from the King Hussein Cancer Centre and the Ministry of Health.

Issawi met Balqees’s family and ensured them that their daughter’s medical reports will be sent to several hospitals in different countries around the world.

Under Royal directives, if the necessary treatment is available in any of the contacted hospitals, Bani Hani will be sent there to receive it.

Balqees, a 23-year-old woman who hails from Irbid, discovered in 2018 that she suffers from a rare type of cancer called osteogenic sarcoma, also known as osteosarcoma, which usually appears in the knees or elbows, but in her case, settled in her jaw.

Bani Hani is currently receiving treatment at King Hussein Cancer Centre.

The young patient created a Facebook page called “Balqees Bani Hani, the Cancer Fighter”, through which she shared her story with her followers. This page went viral on social media, drawing public and official attention.

Now, Balqees’ sister updates the page for her, and recently posted pictures of her on Facebook, showing how her health has deteriorated and the ongoing struggle she has to speak and see.