Royal initiatives: Issawi inaugurates development projects in Maan, Aqaba

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi speaks during the inauguration of a number of Royal initiatives on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal initiatives, on Monday inaugurated development projects in Maan and Aqaba, in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah’s directives expressed in his meeting with dignitaries of the governorates, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The royal initiatives in the southern Badia region in Maan included constructing 100 homes for underprivileged families, a factory and a park, providing Al Jafr Health Centre with required medical devices and equipment, and paving numerous streets.

In Aqaba, initiatives also included the construction of 100 homes for underprivileged families, the establishment of a factory and a centre for people with mobility disabilities, and the completion of the Princess Hamzah Stadium.

The Royal Court chief referred to His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein’s attention to issues concerning youth and their keenness to support them overcome obstacles.