Safadi, Chinese FM hold talks ahead of ministerial meeting

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday reviewed preparations for the ninth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which is set to be held under joint Jordanian-Chinese presidency via video conference on Monday.

Both ministers stressed keenness to hold a successful forum, of which the eighth session in Beijing in 2018 witnessed the announcement that the Kingdom would host its ninth edition in a bid to reach outcomes to contribute to enhancing Arab-Chinese cooperation in all fields, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Foreign ministers of Arab states and China are scheduled to discuss means to develop the forum and the latest regional developments.

Safadi and his Chinese counterpart stressed the need to continue exerting efforts to further enhance cooperation between Amman and Beijing in the economic, investment, touristic and commercial fields.

They also highlighted the importance of sustaining coordination over means to overcome regional crises and solve them in a way that enhances security and stability in the Middle East.

The two diplomats reiterated the significance of solidarity in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions and agreed to cooperate to surmount all the consequences of the pandemic, which represents an international challenge that requires international cooperation.

Safadi praised the Chinese stance supporting the two-state solution and rejecting the annexation of occupied Palestinian territories.

The Chinese minister conveyed his country's appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in enhancing regional security, stability and peace, the statement said.