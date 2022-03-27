Safadi continues meetings with number of officials in Doha Forum

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday continued his meetings with a number of his counterparts participating in the Doha Forum (Photos courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday continued his meetings with a number of his counterparts participating in the Doha Forum.

The meetings dealt with bilateral relations, regional developments and efforts to resolve regional crises and tackle their humanitarian, social, security, economic and political repercussions.

In a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Safadi stressed the importance of the Jordanian-European partnership, highlighting the European role in facing economic challenges.

Safadi and Borrell discussed cooperation programmes between Jordan and the EU in several vital sectors. Safadi expressed appreciation for European support to the Kingdom’s developmental journey and its endeavour to alleviate the impacts of regional crises, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

They focused on preparations for holding the EU-Jordan Association Council in order to determine cooperation priorities during the next stage.

The Association Council is scheduled to take place in Jordan for the first time since its inception.

Borrell affirmed the EU’s appreciation of the Kingdom's key role in resolving regional crises and achieving security and stability.

The two diplomats discussed regional issues, foremost of which was the Palestinian cause, where Safadi praised Europe's support to the two-state solution and its rejection of unilateral actions that undermine it, especially those related to settlements, land confiscation and the displacement of Palestinians from their homes.

Safadi stressed the need to take urgent and effective steps to achieve lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution and in accordance with international law.

The Jordanian minister stressed regional instability is directly linked to the Palestinian cause, adding that resolving it on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967 to live in security and peace alongside Israel is the only way to achieve just peace, which is a necessity for regional and international security and stability.

He stressed that “it is not possible to turn a blind eye to the Palestinian cause”, and that restoring hope for achieving peace is a condition for maintaining calm and preventing the outbreak of conflict.

Safadi also met with Slovakia’s Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, discussing prospects for increasing bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

The two ministers agreed to set an agenda that defines possible areas for increasing cooperation, and to hold a meeting to activate the agenda.

The two ministers discussed the developments and repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis, where Safadi affirmed the Kingdom's firm position on the need to respect international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Emphasising the necessity of respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, he voiced support for efforts to resolve the crisis diplomatically.

Safadi also met with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris, examining ways to develop bilateral economic, political and investment relations.

The two ministers also discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.

In addition, Safadi participated in a dialogue session organised by the American RAND Corporation, in which a speech was also delivered by Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The session focused on regional developments.

On the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Safadi also met with members of the American Middle East Foundations Group, where he highlighted the Kingdom's priorities and efforts in addressing regional crises.