Safadi discusses ties, region with US, Russia counterparts

By JT - May 13,2017 - Last updated at May 13,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Friday discussed bilateral relations and regional developments over the phone with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed efforts to bring about a ceasefire in Syria and reach a peaceful solution to the crisis in accordance with international resolutions.

Safadi and Tillerson discussed efforts to revive Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations, with Safadi commending US President Donald Trump’s stated commitment to reach a Palestinian-Israeli peace agreement.

In a separate phone call on Friday, Safadi discussed efforts to cease fighting in Syria as a prerequisite for a political solution to end the crisis with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The two ministers discussed the outcomes of the Astana talks in Kazakhstan, where Jordan is an observer at Russia’s invitation, Petra reported, adding that they also spoke of the “interim zones of stability” recommended in the Astana talks.

Safadi met with Lavrov in Moscow last month, where they discussed efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully.

During the meeting, Safadi said fighting should be stopped in southern Syria and stressed that Jordan does not want to see terrorist organisations and militias on its northern borders, which is heavily protected by the army and security forces.