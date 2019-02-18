Safadi to take part in Ireland-hosted meeting on Mideast peace push

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will participate on Tuesday in a consultative meeting in Ireland to discuss ways of breaking the stalemate in the peace process.

In addition to Jordan, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Palestine, France, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Spain and Cyprus, as well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit are taking part in the summit which was called for by Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

President of Ireland Michael Higgins and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar were scheduled on Monday to receive the ministers participating in the meeting.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that Safadi will convey to the meeting the Kingdom’s “firm stance towards the Palestinian cause”, which affirms that the only way to achieve comprehensive peace is through a two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative, according to the statement.

On the sideline of the meeting, Safadi will discuss with his Irish and other counterparts bilateral relations and regional developments.