Saudi embassy in Amman celebrates Founding Day

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi receives Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi during a celebration for Saudi Arabia's Founding Day on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Amman on Sunday held a celebration for the country’s Founding Day.

Senate President Faisal Al Fayez, Lower House Speaker Abdulkarim Al Dughmi, Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, representative of the Prime Minister Ibrahim Jazi, as well as a number of ministers, political and economic figures and tribal leaders, attended the ceremony.

“We are happy to bear witness to this blessed day for our nation,” Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Naif Bin Bandar Al Sudairi said.

“On this day, we express pride in our blessed state’s firm roots and solid identity, as well as the close connection between its citizens and leaders, dating back three centuries to Imam Muhammad Bin Saud and the founding of the first Saudi state in February 1727,” he added.

Sudairi said that Founding Day is an important opportunity “to pay homage to Saudi Arabia’s founding fathers as well as a chance to keep in mind God’s grace”. He added that Founding Day pushes young people to connect with their roots by remembering the sacrifices of their ancestors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ambassador also highlighted the strength and history of Saudi-Jordanian relations, adding that each country views the other as a close strategic partner.