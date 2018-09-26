Senate president to remain in post for new term

AMMAN — A Royal Decree was issued on Wednesday, appointing Faisal Al Fayez as president of the Senate as of September 27, 2018, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the Constitution, the Senate’s president is appointed by the King by a Royal Decree for a term of two years that can be renewed.

The Senate, including the president, consists of no more than half the number of the Lower House, which now stands at 130.

Senators are directly appointed by the King under the conditions set by the Constitution, to include former prime ministers, top officials and key figures representing all walks of life.

They are appointed for four years and the King may reappoint senators for more terms.