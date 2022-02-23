AMMAN — Sino-Jordanian relations are “blessed with new opportunities” as political mutual trust between Amman and Beijing has deepened and high-level exchanges have been continuous since the countries formally established diplomatic relations in April 1997, said China’s Ambassador to Jordan Chen Chuandong.

The ambassador’s remarks came during an interview with The Jordan Times as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and China.

In 2015, the two countries established strategic partnership, opening “a new chapter” in China-Jordan relations, Chen said.

On the centenary of the founding of the Jordanian state and the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2021, King Abdullah and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages and set direction for future development of China-Jordan relations at a “new historical starting point”, he noted.

“China and Jordan firmly support each other on our core interests. China supports Jordan’s efforts to safeguard national security and stability and promote economic and social development, and in playing a greater constructive role in regional and international affairs,” the ambassador said.

“Jordan provides valuable support to China on issues concerning China’s core interests, and firmly adheres to the one-China policy on the Taiwan issue,” he added.

Touching on cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, the ambassador stressed that China and Jordan have been fighting the virus “hand in hand”.

The Chinese ambassador expressed appreciation of Jordan’s support and assistance to China amid the pandemic: “At the outset of the pandemic, Jordanian friends from all walks of life donated essential supplies to severely affected areas in China”.

“When Jordanian people were in urgent need for vaccines, the Chinese government donated two batches of vaccines and facilitated procurement of vaccines for Jordan,” Chen added.

According to Chen, the two countries have “upheld justice” together in international and regional affairs and share similar positions on regional issues, with a “firm stance” on the just cause of the Palestinian people and the Arab nation.

“Our steadfast support to the two-state solution has never diminished, and our efforts to promote peace talks have never ceased,” he noted.

The Chinese ambassador also praised Jordan’s “lofty humanitarian spirit” as one of the largest refugee hosting countries in the region.

He said that China has provided Jordan with various forms of assistance including grants, concessional loans, infrastructure development and human resources training, in addition to providing assistance to refugees through multilateral agencies including UNRWA and the World Food Programme.

Over the past 45 years, practical cooperation between Jordan and China has grown steadily and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have deepened.

Chen noted that Chinese cultural events such as “Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition” and participation of Chinese art troupes at the Jerash Art Festival have received warm welcome from Jordanians.

Regarding economic relations, the ambassador noted that bilateral trade “rebounded strongly” in 2021 despite the pandemic, reaching $4.416 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22 per cent and exceeding the pre-pandemic level.

“Cooperation under the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative has yielded fruitful results, as our two countries are economically complementary and are committed to the spirit of mutual benefit and win-win collaboration”, he noted.

“The world is in a period of great development, great change and great adjustment, and the pandemic of the century has further caused instability and uncertainty. In the face of changing circumstances and even stormy waves, China-Jordan relations are as stable as Mount Tai, and China-Jordan cooperation is pressing ahead with great determination,” Chen said.

“I firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of our heads of state and taking advantage of the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic ties, China-Jordan relations will break new ground, better benefit our two peoples, and make new contribution to building a China-Arab community with a shared future and a community with a shared future for mankind,” he concluded.