SSC sustainability report to guide its 2017-2019 strategy — Rawabdeh

By Dana Al Emam - Nov 20,2016 - Last updated at Nov 20,2016

Facts and figures on SSC Active SSC subscribers in 2015 were around 1.167 million, registering a 5.3 per cent growth rate compared to 2014

By the end of 2015, registered institutions at the corporation reached 44,169, compared to 43,439 in 2014

The SSC’s overall insurance expenditures in 2015 reached JD782.9 million, making up 96.4 per cent of all expenses

The volume of SSC’s investments in 2015 reached JD7.627 billion

The corporation’s revenues in 2015 reached JD1.273 billion, compared with JD1.118 billion in 2014, registering a 13.85 growth rate

New pensioners reached 12,118 in 2015, compared with 12,884 the year before

An overall of 10,711 subscribers benefited from the unemployment insurance in 2015, compared with 8,644 in 2014

Beneficiaries of the SSC’s maternity insurance increased from 6,343 in 2014 to 7,556 in 2015 Source: SSC Sustainability Report for 2015

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation’s (SSC) first sustainability report is a step towards deepening the sustainability of the corporation’s policies and practices, an official said Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of the 2015 report, SSC Director General Nadia Rawabdeh said that the report seeks to highlight achievements and address possible shortcomings for future correction, describing it as a “pioneering” achievement among public institutions.

The report includes indicators based on best international practices and guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative.

The corporation will utilise the report in the economic, environmental and social aspects of its strategy for the years 2017-2019, to enhance efficiency and public trust, said Rawabdeh, adding that the SSC is open to feedback and suggestions on the study.

The economic pillar seeks to sustain positive financial performance at the corporation on the short, medium and long terms as well as the SSC’s investments and contributions to minimising poverty and unemployment.

The environmental pillar is concerned with the corporation’s relation with its surroundings as well as reducing energy consumption. While the social pillar focuses on the corporation’s social responsibility and voluntary activities among local communities.

SSC Planning Consultant Samir Mifleh, who headed the team that prepared the report, highlighted the corporation’s policies to enhance environmental sustainability, included installing energy-efficient lighting units and increasing hybrid cars.

In addition, the social pillar included implementing gender-equal policies within the corporation as well as carrying out awareness campaigns.