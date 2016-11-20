You are here
SSC sustainability report to guide its 2017-2019 strategy — Rawabdeh
By Dana Al Emam - Nov 20,2016 - Last updated at Nov 20,2016
Facts and figures on SSC
Source: SSC Sustainability Report for 2015
AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation’s (SSC) first sustainability report is a step towards deepening the sustainability of the corporation’s policies and practices, an official said Sunday.
Speaking at the launch of the 2015 report, SSC Director General Nadia Rawabdeh said that the report seeks to highlight achievements and address possible shortcomings for future correction, describing it as a “pioneering” achievement among public institutions.
The report includes indicators based on best international practices and guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative.
The corporation will utilise the report in the economic, environmental and social aspects of its strategy for the years 2017-2019, to enhance efficiency and public trust, said Rawabdeh, adding that the SSC is open to feedback and suggestions on the study.
The economic pillar seeks to sustain positive financial performance at the corporation on the short, medium and long terms as well as the SSC’s investments and contributions to minimising poverty and unemployment.
The environmental pillar is concerned with the corporation’s relation with its surroundings as well as reducing energy consumption. While the social pillar focuses on the corporation’s social responsibility and voluntary activities among local communities.
SSC Planning Consultant Samir Mifleh, who headed the team that prepared the report, highlighted the corporation’s policies to enhance environmental sustainability, included installing energy-efficient lighting units and increasing hybrid cars.
In addition, the social pillar included implementing gender-equal policies within the corporation as well as carrying out awareness campaigns.
