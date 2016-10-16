You are here
Suicide bomber kills three near Syria-Jordan border
By JT - Oct 16,2016 - Last updated at Oct 16,2016
AMMAN — A suicide bomber believed to be from the Daesh terror group killed three people and injured at least 20 others in an attack on Sunday, on an outpost manned by a Syrian rebel group at a refugee camp on the border between Syria and Jordan, a rebel official said, according to Reuters.
The attack targeted the Jaish Al Ashair rebel group at the Rakban camp, said Saeed Saif, spokesperson for the Forces of Martyr Ahmed Al Abdo Brigades, a Free Syrian Army rebel group fighting against Daesh.
Over 75,000 displaced Syrians are stranded in the no-man’s land between the Jordanian and Syrian borders.
Jordan sealed its side of the border following a terror attack in June that killed seven troops and injured 13 at an outpost dedicated to serving refugees.
