Sultan Qaboos invited to Arab summit

AMMAN () — Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Fahad Bin Mahmood Al Said on Thursday received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh, who handed him an invitation from His Majesty King Abdullah for Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said to attend the Arab summit in March.

During the meeting, Judeh conveyed His Majesty’s greetings to the sultan while Fahad Al Said voiced the sultan’s greetings to King Abdullah and condemned the recent terror attacks in the Kingdom, voicing sympathy for the families of those who died in the line of duty and civilians, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two officials also stressed the importance of continuous dialogue over various issues and developments to promote joint Arab action and serve mutual interests.

Judeh has delivered invitations to Bahraini King Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, UAE President Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani delivered similar invitations from King Abdullah to Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Comorian President Azali Assoumani and Iraqi President Fuad Masum.