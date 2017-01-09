Leaders of Qatar, Sudan invited to summit

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh on Monday delivered in Doha an invitation from His Majesty King Abdullah to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the Arab summit in March, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Judeh delivered the greetings of His Majesty to the Qatari emir and the Qataris while Sheikh Tamim sent his greetings to King Abdullah and stressed the importance of having Arab leaders discuss all the important issues and challenges facing the Arab nation.

They stressed the centrality of the Palestinian cause and the importance of focusing on all the significant issues during the summit, especially the Syrian crisis and its repercussions as it enters its seventh year by the time the leaders’ meeting is held.

Also on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Jawad Anani delivered in Khartoum a written letter by King Abdullah to Sudanese President Omar Al Bashir, inviting him to attend the summit.

Anani delivered the greetings of the Monarch to Bashir, highlighting the King’s efforts to help forge political solutions to the crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya.

The Sudanese president stressed the depth of bilateral relations and said that Sudan appreciates the King’s role in boosting relations with African countries, highlighting also the importance of holding the joint Jordanian-Sudanese ministerial committee meeting this February.

So far, invitations to attend the summit have been delivered — in addition to Sheikh Tamim and Bashir — to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, UAE President Sheikh Khalifah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahraini King Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Comorian President Azali Assoumani and Iraqi President Fuad Masum.