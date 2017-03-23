You are here
Syrians’ healthcare cost amounts to JD271m annually
By JT - Mar 23,2017 - Last updated at Mar 23,2017
AMMAN — The public health sector annually incurs JD271 million as a result of the Syrian refugee burden on the Kingdom, Health Ministry Spokesperson Hatem Azrui said on Wednesday.
Azrui told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the total cost of Syrians' treatment in the public health facilities since the beginning of the Syrian crisis until the end of 2016 exceeded JD1.5 billion.
The ministry provides Syrians with all the medical care services offered to Jordanians, without any discrimination, the official said, including preventive, awareness and health services.
The ministry's statistical reports show that some 1.831 million Syrians visited or were admitted to hospitals or had surgeries between the beginning of 2012 and the end of 2016, the spokesperson said.
Providing further details, he noted that more than 610,000 Syrians have reported to the ministry's hospitals, some 65,000 were admitted to hospitals and more than 14,000 Syrian nationals underwent surgeries, while around 1.142 million sought treatment at health centres.
