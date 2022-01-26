Tamatem launches lounge games for Royal Jordanian

AMMAN — Tamatem Games, a Jordan- based leading mobile games publisher in the region, has officially launched a full gaming experience with Royal Jordanian, according to a statement from the company.

Arcade machines, charging stations and gaming tablets are now available at the RJ Crown Lounge for the enjoyment of travellers, the statement said.

Tamatem Games and Royal Jordanian signed a partnership deal earlier this month to provide in-flight entertainment and an enhanced travel experience for passengers. “We are immensely excited and proud of this fully local partnership! More companies and organisations alike should look towards promoting local businesses with the goal of growing together and not apart. We are very happy to play a small part in entertaining and enhancing the travel experience of all RJ flyers,” CEO and founder of Tamatem Games Hussam Hammo said in the statement.

Since its launch in 2013, Tamatem Games leveraged over 150 million game downloads, published over 50 games, and grew to 100 employees with the goal of entertaining the region with Arabic mobile games, the statement said.