Terror hits again in Rakban camp, 11 killed

AMMAN — A car bomb attack took place on Saturday in the Syrian refugee camp, Rakban, near the Jordanian border, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted an army source as saying.

The bombing was carried out by a small car that drove into the camp, the source added.

The blast has left at least 11 people dead, Agence France-Presse quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group as reporting.

The monitor said the toll could rise further because a number of the injured were in serious conditions.

The military source told Petra that 14 wounded people had been taken to a clinic in the border area for treatment, adding that no decision had been taken yet on whether they would be transported to Jordanian hospitals.

The source added that there were no Jordanian casualties because the Jordanian staff responsible for distributing food and medication at the camp was not at the camp when the blast took place.

Jordan declared the northern and northeastern border areas a closed military zone in June, 2016, in the aftermath of a terrorist attack that targeted a military post serving refugees near the border, killing seven troops and injuring 13 others.