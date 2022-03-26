Tributes pour in for downtown Amman’s well-loved bookseller

AMMAN — Tributes have been paid to downtown Amman’s favourite bookseller Hassan Al Beer, also known as Abu Ali, who passed away on Friday.

Born in 1944, Abu Ali was the founder and owner of the popular Arabic Culture Kiosk. He used to sell newspapers before opening his book kiosk, which is located downtown Amman on King Faisal Street.

“Abu Ali was not just a book seller; I remember he had read most of the books before selling. He used to go through political, economic and cultural discussions with the buyer before recommending a book,” Abu Faris, a Jordanian, 66, told The Jordan Times.

For Raha Omar, 55, buying the newspaper from Abu Ali was a part of her daily routine when she was at the university.

Omar stated that her late father would pass by King Faisal Street every morning to grab a newspaper on his way to work from Abu Ali, she said.

Abu Ali’s kiosk brings “overwhelming” memories for her with her father.

Omar highlighted that newspaper and books are “not as valuable as they used to be”, therefore places like the Arab Culture Kiosk have to be well kept and preserved as Jordanian heritage.

Abu Faris stated that Abu Ali’s kiosk was “not just a bookshop, it is a remarkable place for most of Amman’s visitors and residents, it is a part of Amman’s heritage”. The majority of tourists who visited Amman passed by the kiosk, he said.

Maria Escamilla, a US citizen who lives in Amman, told The Jordan Times that many people directed her to the Arab Culture Kiosk when she was looking for the latest releases in fiction.

Abu Ali’s kiosk is considered one of the most prominent landmarks in Amman, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The late Abu Ali was honoured by His Majesty King Abdullah, for his role in serving the Jordanian cultural movement.

Abu Ali was awarded the Order of Independence of the Fourth Class, as well as the silver medal of the second-class on the occasion of celebrating Amman as the Arab Culture capital in 2002, according to Petra.

Culture Minister Haifa Najjar, in a statement, expressed her condolences, adding that Abu Ali’s kiosk is considered “a beacon for spreading awareness and culture, through his constant quest to urge generations to buy books”.

Wafa’ Abu Rub, 57, another Jordanian, said that the Arab Culture kiosk has always been one of her favourite spots in Amman.

“I used to visit this kiosk when I was a university student,” Abu Rub added.

Abu Rub stated that a long time before the Internet they had to look for “real” books to find resources for her research and Abu Ali used to bring most of the books students needed at the time.