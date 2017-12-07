Trump’s decision violation of int’l law — gov’t

AMMAN — The government on Wednesday stressed that the US decision, which recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel entailing relocating its embassy to the city, is a violation of international legitimacy and the UN Charter that confirms the status of Jerusalem that is decided by negotiation.

Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that the Kingdom rejects the decision, which would lead to “increased tensions” and further supports the Israeli occupation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The decision pre-empts the outcomes of the final status negotiations and would increase anger and provoke the feelings of Muslims and Christians in the Arab and Islamic worlds, added Momani, who is also the government spokesman.

He reiterated that Jerusalem is a key final-status issue that has to be solved as part of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The minister stressed that the recognition by any country of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will not have any legal impact on the status of the city as an occupied territory, as stipulated in relevant resolutions by UN General Assembly, Security Council and the International Court of Justice.

This recognition is legally null and void because it supports the Israeli occupation of the eastern part of Jerusalem in June 1967, said Momani.

He cited UN Security Council Resolution 478, which stipulates that “all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, which have altered or purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and in particular the recent “basic law” on Jerusalem, are null and void and must be rescinded forthwith.

In the statement, the spokesperson said that the Kingdom urges the US to exercise its role as a neutral mediator to solve the conflict and achieve peace according to the two-state solution as the entire world agreed on the fact that it is the only feasible solution to solve the Mideast conflict and achieve sustainable peace.

Jordan, he stressed, will continue exerting efforts and utilising all available steps, in cooperation with the international community, to achieve the two-state solution and meet the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.