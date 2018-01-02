You are here
Jordan condemns Knesset-enacted Jerusalem law
By JT - Jan 02,2018 - Last updated at Jan 02,2018
AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Knesset’s endorsement of a bill that requires a special two-thirds majority vote to relinquish any part of Jerusalem to the Palestinians under any future peace accord.
State Minister for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said that East Jerusalem is part of the occupied lands in 1967 and is a key item of the final-status issues that must be decided through negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis in accordance with the international law and agreed terms of reference.
Momani stressed that all Israeli unilateral measures that aim to impose new realities and change the status quo in Jerusalem are “null and void” as stipulated in the international law.
Momani, who is also government spokesperson, warned against the recent Israeli measures including the bill on Jerusalem and the Likud Party’s vote to expand the jurisdiction of Israeli law to include the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The minister said that such measures would undermine the two-state solution, which is the only formula to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Related Articles
The government on Wednesday warned that Israeli unilateral actions in East Jerusalem would undermine the peace treaty between Amman and Tel Aviv.
AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Knesset's decision earlier in the day that allowed confiscating privately owned Palestinian
AMMAN — The government on Wednesday stressed that the US decision, which recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel entailing relocating
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 02, 2018
Jan 02, 2018
Jan 02, 2018
Jan 02, 2018
Jan 02, 2018
Opinion
Jan 02, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment