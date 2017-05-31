By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017

AMMAN — Unemployment soared to 18.2 per cent during the first quarter of 2017, rising by 3.6 points compared with the same period in 2016, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Monday.

The agency said that the new figure is the result of a new mechanism and methodology used to measure joblessness in the country, heeding recommendations by the International Labour Organisation.

The DoS figures were based on a survey involving a sample of 16,000 families across Jordan.

By the end of March this year, unemployment among males stood at 13.9 per cent, according to the report, while 33 per cent of women surveyed were unemployed.

In the fourth quarter last year, the joblessness rate was 15.8 per cent according to DoS.