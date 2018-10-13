UNESCO adopts resolution presented by Jordan on SESAME

AMMAN — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Executive Board unanimously adopted the draft resolution "International Centre for Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the Middle East (SESAME)... Prospects of Action", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

The draft resolution, presented by Jordan’s permanent mission to UNESCO, stressed the importance of SESAME, which was officially inaugurated on May 16, 2017 under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, in the presence of the UNESCO director general, the International Atomic Energy Agency director general, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research(CERN)director general, the European commissioner for research, innovation and science and ministers from member countries of SESAME.

SESAME represents an effective method to enhance governmental, international and regional cooperation in the field of light research and its applications, through conducting research at the global level, and it also contributes to reversing the brain drain that is hindering progress in science and scientific research in the region.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay praised the Jordanian initiative and the recommendations proposed by the draft resolution, stressing that SESAME is one of the most important projects of the scientific organisation, and will exert additional efforts to further boost the benefit to member states from the services provided by SESAME and encourage other countries to join the membership of SESAME.

SESAME Director General Khaled Toukan said that the topics that are likely to be studied at SESAME will include pollution in the Jordan Valley to improve public health in the region, as well as studies aimed at identifying new medicines for the treatment of cancerous tumours, in addition to the studies in the field of cultural heritage and ancient manuscripts research.

SESAME is a "third-generation" synchrotron light source research centre that was officially opened in Jordan on May 16, 2017. It is the Middle East's first major international research centre.