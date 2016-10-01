US agency praises Jordan policy on child labour

You are here

By JT - Oct 01,2016 - Last updated at Oct 01,2016

AMMAN — The US Department of Labour on Saturday lauded Jordan's efforts to address child labour through continued field inspections, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The department also expressed keenness to cooperate with the government to achieve the common goal of eliminating forced labour in the clothing sector, saying that success in such efforts would reflect positively on the volume of exports to the European and US markets.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Prime Minister Jawad Anani, who also held the industry, trade and supplies portfolio in the outgoing government, and Labour Minister Ali Ghezawi, the department praised Jordan's response to international reports on child labour.

It said that the government has shown commitment to improving work conditions in the sector by supporting the project “Jordan for better work” which was prepared by the International Labour Organisation, noting that the US Department of Labour will fund the project until December 2017.

The agency, in addition, thanked the Labour Ministry for issuing work permits for Syrians to work in the clothing sector.

 

The letter also gave credit to civil society organisations such as “Tamkeen” for reporting forced labour and human trafficking cases to the Public Security Department.

