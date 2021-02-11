Valentine’s Day offers glimmer of hope for traders

By Maria Weldali - Feb 11,2021 - Last updated at Feb 11,2021

AMMAN — Local business owners said that they are pinning hopes on Valentine’s Day to boost their sales, rolling out discounts and offers.

Store windows are covered with signs advertising sales for the occasion while in the virtual world, social media is rife with offers.

This year is unlike the previous years, according to Zaher Mohammad, a florist, who noted that they are trying to be “a bit more creative” with their bouquets and flower gift boxes, in order to stand out.

“We are observing massive consumer behaviour shifts, so offers are a must,” Mohammad told The Jordan Times.

Sarah Hussein, a beauty salon owner, said that all of her customers are expecting discounts during this occasion, which means that it is necessary to lower the prices or offer discounts.

“Every year we offer discounts, but this Valentine’s Day we started our promotions earlier,” Hussein told The Jordan Times.

The declining economic situation has significantly impacted customer loyalty, according to Hussein.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, most of local business owners are crafting some sort of promotions, to keep work going, Maria Al Malak, a 29-year-old jewellery designer, said.

“Businesses are giving free deliveries and giveaways, in addition to offering special discounts,” Malak added.

“I will have a red jewellery collection. I will not lower my prices, but I will offer free deliveries,” she said.