Webinar sheds light on Jordanian-Sino relations

AMMAN — On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Jordanian state and the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese embassy in Amman organised a webinar on Monday, shedding light on the two countries’ strategic partnership and diplomatic ties that have significantly progressed in the past 44 years.

The webinar was attended by Chinese Ambassador Chen Chuandong, former deputy prime minister Jawad Anani, Senator Jamal Al Sarairah, in addition to other representatives from both countries.

“2021 is of special importance for both China and Jordan, as this year marks the centennial anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the founding of Jordan,” Chuandong said, pointing out that the CPC has worked hard to save China and its people, and for the last 100 years it “has found a path that suited China’s national circumstances”.

China pursues an independent foreign policy that is based on peace, encourages the building of a community with shared future for humankind, supports justice in cases like the Palestinian cause, as well as upholds a new form of international relations that takes into account mutual respect, equity and profitable cooperation, the ambassador said.

“The achievements to date of both China and Jordan are derived from the two countries’ development paths,” Chuandong noted.

He added that Jordan vigorously seeks to develop its educational system, enhance the local work environment and participates in economic globalisation.

During the webinar, Sarairah focused on China’s system and development, pointing out that China’s “meritocracy has boosted its performance”.

“China has a unique system of selection and election of government representatives and officials, who are chosen based on their accomplishments, demonstrated abilities and merit,” Sarairah said, noting that the Chinese model is interested in “true leadership”.

“China has made a quantum leap in its growth rates and export levels,” said Anani during the webinar, which also saw him discussing topics such as China’s approach and decisions to build and sustain a high performance country.