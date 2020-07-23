Working hours extended for all economic activities until midnight

AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Tariq Hammouri has announced the extension of working hours for all economic activities until 12 midnight, effective as of Wednesday.

The decision also allows the public to move freely until 1am.

Meanwhile, seven COVID-19 cases, all from abroad, were recorded in the Kingdom on Wednesday, increasing the tally to 1,120, according to the government.

The new cases comprised six arrivals to the Kingdom — three from Syria, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from Iraq — who have been in quarantine at designated hotels.

Also among the cases was a Jordanian truck driver who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health said.

Also on Wednesday, four recovered patients left Prince Hamzah Hospital, while 7,225 virus tests were conducted, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the beginning of the crisis to 534,319, according to the statement.

Amid the resurgence of the epidemic in various countries, including neighbouring sates, the Health Ministry warned against any practices that violate public health and safety, notably those related to gatherings that exceed 20 people.

The ministry called on the public to bide by precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing.

The ministry also highlighted the need for using “Aman” (Safety) application, which alerts users if they come into contact with a person infected with the virus, and “Sahtak” (your health) application for smartphones, which provides users with the latest information and news related to the COVID-19 disease, in addition to guidelines and warnings pertaining to the Kingdom’s epidemiological status.