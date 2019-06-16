Workshop trains youth to lead ministry’s ‘Knowledge Camps’

AMMAN — Minister of Youth Mohammed Abu Rumman recently joined young people from around the Kingdom for a three-day workshop to prepare them to lead the ministry’s “Knowledge Camps”.

The workshop was part of efforts to promote the Global Knowledge Index in Jordan as an advocacy tool, and focused on various skills including the importance of making data-driven decisions and utilising social media, according to a joint statement sent to The Jordan Times.

In total, 40 young people from throughout Jordan took part in the training, the statement said, adding that participants performed analytical and logical reasoning to come up with recommendations aimed at helping decision makers. They also completed a practical training test at the end of the course.

During the workshop, 15 participants were selected to join the Knowledge Camps, where they will train others aged 14 to 17 years old, according to the statement.

Abu Rumman also participated in the workshop to hear young people’s opinions on the training and future activities, including the ministry’s Knowledge Camps.

The workshop was organised under the umbrella of the UN Development Programme and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation’s Knowledge Project, the statement said.