Israeli authorities to launch probe into killing of Gaza medic

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones during a demonstration on the beach near the maritime border with Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, on Monday (AFP photo)

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities said on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into the killing of a Palestinian medical volunteer along the Gaza border in June.

Razan Al Najjar, 21, was fatally shot on June 1 near the southern Gaza town of Khan Yunis during protests and clashes along the border.

The Palestinian Medical Relief Society said at the time she was hit “as she was attempting to provide first aid to an injured protester”, adding that three other first responders were also hit by live fire on the same day.

Israeli authorities said in the days after her death that its forces did not deliberately shoot her, but the incident was further reviewed by the military advocate general.

“A military police investigation has been opened regarding the death of the volunteer medic Razan Al Najjar,” the Israelis said in Tuesday’s statement, noting the probe was ordered following the advocate general’s review.

At least 218 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the months of demonstrations and clashes.

One Israeli forces personnel has been killed along the border since the protests began on March 30.

Israelis say these actions are necessary to defend the border and stop infiltrations and attacks, which it accuses Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs the Gaza Strip, of seeking to orchestrate.

Palestinians and rights groups say protesters have been shot while posing little threat.

The Israelis have launched three wars since 2008 against Palestinians in the Gaza enclave and the ruling resistance group there, Hamas.