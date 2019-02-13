Jerusalem affairs committee condemns ‘synagogue’ construction in Jerusalem

Tourists walk down steps near the Dome of the Rock on Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on February 4 (Reuters photo)

AMMAN — The reconstruction of the "synagogue" is one of the most exploited issues by Israel to “spread lies within the policy of Judaising Jerusalem”, Secretary General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs Abdullah Kanaan said on Wednesday.

He pointed out that the "synagogue" has become a kind of alternative to “the Temple” for the Jewish individual, noting that this change occurred after the falsely dubbed “destruction of the Temple”.

Kanaan added in a press statement carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that Israel is moving forward with its ongoing Judaisation policy of the city of Jerusalem on a daily basis and in various aspects.

He pointed out that recently, and simultaneously with settlement and colonisation projects in and around Jerusalem, such as tunnelling, the construction of cable cars and projects in Apartheid Street (Street No. 4370), there were other religious settlement and colonisation projects, such as the construction of the so-called Beit Haliba synagogue, which is being built in Buraq Square, southwest of the Al Aqsa Mosque in the Sharaf neighbourhood/Mughrabi Gate (Bab Al Magharbeh).

Kanaan explained that the Israeli occupation had previously announced, “in order to deceive the world”, that the project merely aims to establish a building of public services and facilities, bathrooms and study rooms, when, in reality, it is a complete building consisting of several stories at a height of 23 metres, stretching on a total area of 1,400 square metres, at a cost of nearly $13 million, according to the statement.

The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs called on the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and international legitimacy organisations, including UNESCO, to pressure Israel and compel it to abide by international legitimacy resolutions, as well as warn it that its “Judaisation policy in the name of religion only leads the region and the world towards a state of tension and conflict that threatens security and peace”.