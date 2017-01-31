Arab Shooting bronze medal for Jordan

You are here

By JT - Jan 31,2017

AMMAN — Jordan won a team bronze medal at the 13th Arab Shooting Championships taking place in Kuwait, according to the Jordan Olympic Committee News Service.  Raed Al Qurashi, Abduallah Al Batayneh and Mohammad Al Zyoud teamed up to finish third in the 10m air gun competition. 

The national team will continue competition on Wednesday with the women in the 10m air gun, while on Thursday Mufeed Al Lawanseh, Mohammad Al Khaldi, Fayez Salameh and Suliaman Al Masaeed compete in the rifles 50m men’s.

