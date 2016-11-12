Cavaliers cap perfect trip to the nation’s capital

By AP - Nov 12,2016 - Last updated at Nov 12,2016

DeMar DeRozan (left) of Toronto Raptors shoots as Charlotte Hornets’ Treveon Graham tries to block during their NBA game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday (Anadolu Agency photo by Peter Zay)

WASHINGTON — Adding a win to their White House visit, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers capped a perfect trip to the nation’s capital by beating the Washington Wizards 105-94 on the strength of 14 3-pointers Friday night.

A day after being feted as NBA champions by President Barack Obama, the Cavs improved to 7-1 this season, recovering quickly from their loss to Atlanta on Tuesday. James had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Kevin Love finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Clippers 110, Thunder 108

Blake Griffin scored 25 points as Los Angeles beat Oklahoma City to improve the best start in franchise history to 8-1.

Thunder star Russell Westbrook missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Jamal Crawford scored 19 points and Chris Paul added 17 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, who have won five straight and own the league’s best record.

The Clippers avenged their only loss of the season. The Thunder won 85-83 on Nov. 2 in Los Angeles.

Westbrook had 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Victor Oladipo scored 18 for Oklahoma City (6-3).

Spurs 96, Pistons 86

Pau Gasol set season highs with 21 points and six assists as San Antonio snapped a three-game home losing streak with a victory over Detroit.

Gasol was 10 for 16 from the field as San Antonio snapped its longest home skid since dropping three straight in December 2014. He also had nine rebounds and two blocked shots.

Kawhi Leonard scored 17 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs. Tony Parker had seven points and four assists in 21 minutes after missing the previous three games with a sore right knee.

Andre Drummond matched his season high with 20 points and added 17 rebounds in Detroit’s third straight loss.

Raptors 113, Hornets 111

DeMar DeRozan continued his torrid pace, scoring 34 points as Toronto snapped Charlotte’s four-game winning streak.

DeRozan came into the game averaging an NBA-high 34.1 points. He shot 14 of 26 from the field and made several key jumpers down the stretch as the Raptors erased a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win for the fifth time in six games.

DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in seven of Toronto’s eight games.

His latest big night offset a huge performance from Hornets guard Kemba Walker, who scored 40 points on 12-of-19 shooting, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Walker also had 10 rebounds and six assists.

76ers 109, Pacers 105, OT

Joel Embiid scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Philadelphia over Indiana for its first victory of the season.

Ersan Ilyasova added 14 points for Philadelphia, which was the last winless team left in the NBA. The 76ers snapped a 44-game losing streak in October and November that dated to November 22, 2013.

And they can thank Embiid, the No. 3 pick of the 2014 draft.

Jazz 87, Magic 74

Gordon Hayward scored 20 points and Derrick Favours added 18 to lift Utah over Orlando.

The Jazz bounced back from a loss in Charlotte and moved to 3-1 on their five-game road trip. The Magic, meanwhile, went more than 9 minutes without a basket and dropped their third straight.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 21 points, but was the team’s only starter in double figures. D.J. Augustin came off the bench to score 19.

Celtics 115, Knicks 87

Isaiah Thomas scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half to help Boston snap a three-game slide by beating New York.

Kelly Olynyk added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Celtics.

The Knicks have yet to post consecutive victories this season. They played without Carmelo Anthony in the second half — he was ejected with 4:44 left in the second quarter after picking up back-to-back technical fouls.

Trail Blazers 122, Kings 120, OT

Damian Lillard had 36 points and CJ McCollum scored 31 to lead Portland past Sacramento in overtime.

The teams traded the lead over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Allen Crabbe hit one of two foul shots for the Trail Blazers with 14.3 seconds left, leaving the Kings with another opportunity that never came through.