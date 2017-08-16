You are here
Wihdat play Ahli in highlight of JFA Shield matches
By Aline Bannayan - Aug 16,2017 - Last updated at Aug 16,2017
AMMAN — The second football competition of the season — the Jordan Football Association (JFA) Shield — kicks off on Thursday as the 2017/18 football season gets into full swing.
The season started last weekend when Jordan Professional Football League and Jordan Cup champs Faisali beat runners-up Jazira 2-1 to win the 35th Jordan Super Cup — the first major competition on the 2017/18 football calendar.
Faisali just returned from the Arab Championship where they finished runners-up to Tunisia’s Tarajji after an impressive performance, which included two wins over Egyptian veterans Ahli. Jazira who were about to win the league last season, are hoping to capture as local titles.
The league teams will play in three groups: Jazira, newcomers Aqaba, Shabab Urdun and Manshieh are in Group A, while Group B includes Baqa’a, Yarmouk, Hussein and Faisali and Group C includes Ahli, That Ras, Wihdat and Ramtha. The top team from each group as well as the best second placed team move to the knock-out semifinal round.
The JFA brought back the Shield on the calendar last year following an absence of four seasons. Faisali, twice winner of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, won the league and Jordan Cup titles last year while Ahli beat Wihdat to win the Super Cup and Shabab Urdun won the JFA Shield.
Looking back at the history of the Shield tournament, Wihdat are a record eight time winners, Faisali (7), Ramtha (5), Hussein (3), Jazira and Amman and Shabab Urdun twice each, Kufrsoum and Yarmouk once each. Hussein were finalists seven times. Amman, have since scrapped football, while Qadissieh were relegated and have since merged with Shabab Urdun.
The winner will get JD15,000 in prize money ahead of the Jordan Football Association League and Jordan Cup kick off on September 7 and September 18 respectively.
JFA Shield record
(Runner-up in parenthesis)
1981 — Jazira (Wihdat)
1982 — Wihdat (Amman)
1983 — Wihdat (Ramtha)
1984 — Amman (Hussein)
1985 — Amman (Faisali
1986 — Jazira (Faisali)
1987 — Faisali (Wihdat)
1988 — Wihdat (Hussein)
1989 — Ramtha (Wihdat)
1990 — Ramtha (Hussein)
1991 — Faisali (Wihdat)
1992 — Faisali (Hussein)
1993 — Ramtha (Qadissieh)
1994 — Hussein (Faisali)
1995 — Wihdat (Jalil)
1996 — Ramtha (Hussein)
1997 — Faisali (Wihdat)
1998 — Kufrsoum (Hussein)
1999 — not held
2000 — Faisali (Shabab Al Hussein)
2001 — Ramtha (Baqa’a)
2002 — Wihdat (Faisali)
2003 — Hussein (Shabab Al Hussein)
2004 — Wihdat (Hussein)
2005 — Hussein (Faisali)
2006 —Yarmouk (Wihdat)
2007 — Shabab al Urdun (Jazira)
2008 —Wihdat (Baqa’a)
2009 — Faisali (Arabi)
2010 —Wihdat (Jazira)
2011 — Faisali (Shabab Urdun)
2012 — 2015 --Not held
2016 — Shabab Urdun (Faisali)
Related Articles
AMMAN — Shabab Urdun won the second event of the 2016/17 football calendar, scoring a major 5-1 win over Faisali to win the Jordan Football
AMMAN — Ahli made history on Friday when they beat reigning Jordan Professional League champs Wihdat 2-1 to win the 34th Super Cup — the fir
AMMAN — Faisali managed to beat That Ras and win the 35th Jordan Cup title on Friday, ending a disappointing season by winning one of the se
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Aug 16, 2017
Aug 15, 2017
Opinion
Aug 16, 2017
Aug 16, 2017
Aug 15, 2017
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment