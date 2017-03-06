You are here
ASE accounts carried on social media
By JT - Mar 06,2017 - Last updated at Mar 06,2017
AMMAN — The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Sunday launched its accounts on social media networks Facebook and Twitter under the name "Amman Stock Exchange" or "ASE".
The initiative has come as social media is playing an important role in strengthening communication channels with investors, securities’ dealers and those interested in Jordan Capital Market, according to the ASE website.
The social media platforms will enhance accessibility of information and increase speed of access to information for the public, the ASE added.
