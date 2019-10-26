You are here
21 Jordanian companies to take part in Dubai expos
By JT - Oct 26,2019 - Last updated at Oct 26,2019
AMMAN — Twenty-one Jordanian companies are scheduled to take part in three exhibitions featuring food industries, trademarks, licensing, packing, machinery and manufacturing, which will start on Tuesday in Dubai.
Omar Abu Wishah, the president of the Jordanian Exports Association, which is organising the Kingdom’s participation in the three-day fairs, on Saturday said that the association is keen to promote national industries and open new export markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
