21 Jordanian companies to take part in Dubai expos

AMMAN — Twenty-one Jordanian companies are scheduled to take part in three exhibitions featuring food industries, trademarks, licensing, packing, machinery and manufacturing, which will start on Tuesday in Dubai.

Omar Abu Wishah, the president of the Jordanian Exports Association, which is organising the Kingdom’s participation in the three-day fairs, on Saturday said that the association is keen to promote national industries and open new export markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.