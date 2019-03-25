Abbas voices appreciation for King’s support to Jerusalem

You are here

By JT - Mar 25,2019 - Last updated at Mar 25,2019

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a Royal Court statement said.

The two leaders tackled developments in the Palestinian cause within the framework of continuous coordination and cooperation between the two sides. 

Abbas expressed his appreciation for the King’s firm stance on Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause, in addition to his efforts in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and their just cause at international forums, according to the statement.

