Agreement signed to implement innovative projects in agri sector

AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture and Leaders International, an NGO for economic development, on Monday signed an agreement to implement “Collective Solutions for Innovation and Economic Growth in Jordan” project.

The US-Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI)-funded project is aimed at addressing the ministry’s challenges via bringing innovative solutions to be adopted by entrepreneurs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat highlighted efforts towards upgrading the ministry’s e-services to cope with advancements and the epidemiological situation that necessitates physical distancing measures, while maintaining farmers, traders and investors’ access to services at the same time.

The ministry is open to all sectors via partnerships that support innovative ideas to improve the agriculture sector, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the agreement, Hamzeh Shamaileh, country director of Leaders International — Jordan, said that the memo would enhance partnerships between national institutions and government towards achieving common goals in the fields of entrepreneurship and innovation. It also establishes “an ideal partnership” that serves issues related to government institutions.

Established in 2004, Leaders International is specialised in planning, managing, and monitoring innovation and economic development interventions in developing economies, fragile states, and post-conflict countries, according to its website.

Headquartered in Brussels, the international network operated with a vision to deliver prosperity and economic growth to people across the Middle East and North Africa.